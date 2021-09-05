'We don’t know what's going to happen each day': Prof leading research on new Covid-19 variants

The virus that causes Covid is relentless and sneaky. To outwit its enemy — the human immune system — it continually updates its weaponry by adding mutations.

Enter professor Tulio de Oliveira, a specialist in the relatively new field of bioinformatics, or the application of information technology to medical research. Leading battalions of scientists, he is trying to identify new variants of SARS-CoV-2— the virus that causes Covid — before thousands more people die.

De Oliveira — a Brazilian now based in SA— is credited with having identified the Beta variant late last year, and his work built the foundation for scientists across the globe to decode other variants.

This fortified public health responses and analysis of vaccine efficacy— it was a scientific breakthrough that changed the global response. Without virus genome sequencers like De Oliveira, Beta and the newer Delta variant would not be the household words that they are.

The latest variant identified by De Oliveira and his team, C.1.2, is not yet public enemy No 1, but it’s being closely watched. The data that De Oliveira co-ordinates in his office at the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation & Sequencing Platform (Krisp) at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) must filter through SA into Africa and the world. But first, on any given weekday, there are school lunch boxes to prepare.

Talking to the Sunday Times this week, De Oliveira described an average day as he tries to stay one step ahead of the variants as they evolve. “I wake very early each day, before 5am. The first thing I do is meditate. Then I have a coffee and normally help to set up the lunchboxes for the children. I set the breakfast table, check the news and wake the family.”