ANC told 'there's no money' for its expensive big plans

Public service jobs and poverty relief on the line, party is told

As the government's cash crunch intensifies, the ANC has been told that the state cannot afford a basic income grant (BIG) now, and that public service jobs may have to be culled if R19.6bn in outstanding wage increases due to them is to be found.



The tough message was given by finance minister Enoch Godongwana and top officials at a party lekgotla...