Babita Deokaran murder: ‘A lot will come out’ during bail hearing
12 September 2021 - 00:00
When the six men accused of murdering Gauteng health department corruption-buster Babita Deokaran appear in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court tomorrow for their bail application, her family will be praying for their questions to be answered.
Prosecutors and detectives have, for the past two weeks, been building their case against Phakamani Hadebe, Zita Hadebe, Nhlangano Ndlovu, Sanele Mbele, Siphiwe Mazibuko and Phakanyiswa Dladla...
