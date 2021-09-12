News

Durban judge wants proof of Covid-19 jab or you’re barred from courtroom

12 September 2021 - 00:00 By Tania Broughton

A Durban high court judge presiding over a R28m corruption case involving KwaZulu-Natal ANC deputy chair Mike Mabuyakhulu has ordered that anyone attending the trial must produce a Covid-19 vaccination card.

This includes the accused, their lawyers, other legal representatives, members of the public and the media...

