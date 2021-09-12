News

Ethics committee convicts EFF leader Julius Malema

Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
12 September 2021 - 00:00

EFF leader Julius Malema leader has been found guilty of breaching parliament's code of ethical conduct on two counts.

The joint committee on ethics has found that Malema violated the code of ethics for MPs by failing to uphold the law when he called for foreign nationals to find "creative ways" to enter SA after its borders were closed in terms of the Covid lockdown in January...

