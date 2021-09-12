Ethics committee convicts EFF leader Julius Malema
12 September 2021 - 00:00
EFF leader Julius Malema leader has been found guilty of breaching parliament's code of ethical conduct on two counts.
The joint committee on ethics has found that Malema violated the code of ethics for MPs by failing to uphold the law when he called for foreign nationals to find "creative ways" to enter SA after its borders were closed in terms of the Covid lockdown in January...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.