Heartbroken and broke, KZN business owners are still battling two months after looting
12 September 2021 - 00:00
Durban health shop owner Venishree Govender is heartbroken and broke.
She invested her life savings into building her store Sanctuary of Essence, which sold local and international healthcare products – only for it to be decimated by looters who stormed the Ridge Mall in Shallcross, south of Durban, during the civil unrest in July...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.