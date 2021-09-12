Heartbroken and broke, KZN business owners are still battling two months after looting

Durban health shop owner Venishree Govender is heartbroken and broke.



She invested her life savings into building her store Sanctuary of Essence, which sold local and international healthcare products – only for it to be decimated by looters who stormed the Ridge Mall in Shallcross, south of Durban, during the civil unrest in July...