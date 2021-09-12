'If Ramaphosa doesn't ease lockdown restrictions ... we aren't going to take that kindly'
Pastor vows to defy sermon restrictions
12 September 2021 - 00:01
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce relief for the hospitality trade by further easing some lockdown measures.
Yesterday the presidency would not say when he would make any announcement but those in the business said it could even be today...
