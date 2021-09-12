Israel offers glimpse of life after Covid-19 pandemic

Professor Graeme Meintjes, an infectious diseases expert at the University of Cape Town, said: “This is reflected in our daily experience in the Covid-19 high-care wards at Groote Schuur. Every day there are many patients who are desperately ill with Covid-19 pneumonia being admitted for high-level oxygen support. Almost all of them have not been vaccinated.

“Among the small percentage who have been vaccinated, it has usually been in the past few days so the vaccine has not yet been able to exert its protective effects on the immune system.”

Cape Town’s other adult tertiary hospital mirrors this experience. Professor Jantjie Taljaard, an infectious diseases specialist at Stellenbosch University, said: “During the third wave of infection, we have not admitted any vaccinated people to the ICU at Tygerberg Hospital. Although a small number of vaccinated people were admitted for oxygen therapy, they responded well and were discharged without complications.”

Similar patterns were observed at private hospitals in Cape Town. But Johannesburg pulmonologist Dr Frans Skosana, of Netcare Olivedale Hospital, said: “Unfortunately we had the third wave before vaccine rollout.” The experts underlined that vaccines reduce the risk of hospitalisations and deaths massively, but not to zero.

Meintjes said: “The reasons some individuals develop severe Covid-19 despite vaccination are because they have not had a sufficiently robust immune response to the vaccine. This may be related to old age or medical conditions or therapies that reduce immune responses.”

The reduced risk of hospitalisation varies depending on variants circulating and the type of vaccine given — ranging from 70% reduction (Johnson & Johnson) to Pfizer (80%-100% depending on age) — but every vaccine in widespread use, including Sinovac and Moderna, shows about 90% protection against death.