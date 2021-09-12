KZN attorney ordered to pay millions
12 September 2021 - 00:00
The exploits of convicted drug dealer and controversial police spy Timmy Marimuthu and Durban businessman Satish Isseri, who was once arrested for murdering his lover, have landed an Umhlanga lawyer in trouble.
The lawyer, Vishal Junkeeparsad, has been ordered to pay two Gauteng advocates, Richard Alan Solomon and Arlette Mary MacManus — who he briefed to represent the “flamboyant” clients — about R4m, plus interest...
