Lack of data, devices often hampers students’ studies
12 September 2021 - 00:00
The cost of data and lack of devices are hindering students’ access to learning, some of SA’s biggest universities say.
Only 41,715 of the 170,000 laptops intended for students have been handed over by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS). A total of R686.8m was budgeted for the devices...
