LISTEN | Picking up the pieces harder for some two months after unrest

Visuals of brazen looters standing 3km deep to get into Value Logistics in Cato Ridge, KwaZulu-Natal, where they stripped the shelves bare over three days and nights, stunned the nation two months ago.



It was just one instance of the wide-scale looting and destruction fuelled by pro-Jacob Zuma supporters in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng that plunged the country into chaos...