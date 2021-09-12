News

LISTEN | Picking up the pieces harder for some two months after unrest

12 September 2021 - 00:00 By GILL GIFFORD, NIVASHNI NAIR and SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER and GRAEME HOSKEN

Visuals of brazen looters standing 3km deep to get into Value Logistics in Cato Ridge, KwaZulu-Natal, where they stripped the shelves bare over three days and nights, stunned the nation two months ago.

It was just one instance of the wide-scale looting and destruction fuelled by pro-Jacob Zuma supporters in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng that plunged the country into chaos...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Chorus of complaint over composer Lebo M’s Joburg property News
  2. FNB 'ruined my life', says scam victim in R2.9m dispute News
  3. How Carl Niehaus 'killed' mom to pay R4.3-million debt News
  4. Cops 'closing in' on masterminds behind Babita Deokaran's murder News
  5. Cape doctor under fire over comments on 'cure’ for transgender kids News

Latest Videos

Meet UJ’s slick yellow robot dog turning heads on campus
The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans