Local government elections make water a hot topic
Politicians on the stump are turning to one of the most pressing problems in a country that is struggling to overcome mismanagement, drought and corruption to keep the taps running
12 September 2021 - 00:00
SA's water crisis was in the election spotlight this week ahead of voting for local governments on November 1. Senior politicians went to visit the areas worst hit.
Most provinces are in the grip of water shortages or the mismanagement of water sources. Experts said the visits this week by Deputy President David Mabuza and water & sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu were "nothing but electioneering"...
