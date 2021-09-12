News

Looted blue couch back in showroom — but still no arrests yet

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
12 September 2021 - 00:00

Having spent time in a warehouse and on a pavement outside a Durban informal settlement, SA's most famous couch has a new home.

Two months ago the R68,000 blue couch was the subject of a meme when it was photographed in an informal settlement hours after it had been stolen from a Springfield warehouse during the unrest that swept through Durban...

