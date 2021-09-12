'Protesting hasn't helped … we just won't vote any more': Water stress looms as voter issue

Residents of the KwaZulu-Natal village of Msinga are drinking the same murky river water as their livestock as taps remain dry two years after the government allocated R33m to fix the problem.



Instead of pumping water from the promised boreholes, villagers are still fetching water from a polluted river in the nearby village of Msitha, near Pomeroy...