Riots and looting: Help for corner stalls, start-ups that lost it all

Vosloorus teen Yanga Simelane, who earned money for food, uniforms and school fees for himself and his siblings by selling sweets at school, is hoping to start afresh after losing everything when protests and looting swept through the area in July.



“I managed to save more to start a fruit and vegetable business. Income generated is for me to further my studies. My dreams collapsed on July 12 when I woke up as usual, the carport owner told me that my veg and fruit shop together with his carport structure has been vandalised and my shop was torched,” the 17-year-old wrote in his appeal to Rebuild SA for help to get his business up and running again...