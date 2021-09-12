'We don't know what will happen to us': Ace's students in Turkey evicted as money dries up
12 September 2021 - 00:04
Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has left SA's mission to Turkey red-faced after the students his foundation sponsored to study in that country were evicted from their residence and left with nothing to eat.
Officials from the embassy in Ankara had to fork out money from their own pockets to put the 21 students up in two tiny two-bedroom apartments after they were evicted, leaving some sleeping in a park...
