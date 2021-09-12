News

Xanthea Limberg, Nora Grose: DA candidates make list despite scandals

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
12 September 2021 - 00:00

The DA in the City of Cape Town has included in its candidate list a councillor facing allegations of fraud and money laundering, and another accused of misrepresenting her qualifications.

Both councillor Nora Grose and mayoral committee member for water and waste Xanthea Limberg feature high up on the DA's proportional representation (PR) list and are almost guaranteed to be re-elected to the city council...

