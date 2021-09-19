Experts welcome Covid-19 jab for kids

Experts have welcomed the green light from the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) for the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for children over 12, and the health minister said they could be administered from the end of October.

"There is no immediate decision to expand the vaccination rollout programme to include people under the age of 18 years at the moment," Foster Mohale of the national health department told the Sunday Times this week.

He said this was because "the government's primary target group remains people 50 years and older".

But health minister Joe Phaahla said in Bloemfontein on Friday that the stance is likely to be reviewed at the end of October.

So should parents be nervous or excited that the country is moving closer to vaccinating teens? According to professor Wolfgang Preiser, an expert virologist at the University of Stellenbosch, parents should definitely be excited.