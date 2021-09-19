I will continue the Lord's work as a whistle-blower, says vexatious litigant

While the Lord may have protected a former financial services adviser as he waged a legal crusade over the past decade against the SA Reserve Bank and auditors PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) over the collapse of property syndicate schemes, a Western Cape judge this week ordered him to stop.



Western Cape High Court acting judge Constance Nziweni declared Deon Pienaar a vexatious litigant and ordered that he may not institute any further legal proceedings against the Bank and auditing firm regarding any property syndication schemes, including Sharemax in SA, without first seeking the permission of a judge...