Joburg mayor Matongo dies
19 September 2021 - 00:00
City of Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo died in a car accident after attending an ANC election campaign with President Cyril Ramaphosa yesterday.
Two City of Johannesburg officials told Sunday Times last night that Matongo's death had been confirmed...
