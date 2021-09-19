News

Joburg mayor Matongo dies

19 September 2021 - 00:00 By

City of Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo died in a car accident after attending an ANC election campaign with President Cyril Ramaphosa yesterday.

Two City of Johannesburg officials told Sunday Times last night that Matongo's death had been confirmed...

