SA surgeons give Zimbabwe hyena attack boy a chance to smile again
19 September 2021 - 00:00
After multiple theatre visits and endless hours under the knife at a Johannesburg hospital, a team of SA doctors are determined that 10-year-old Rodwell Khomazana will be able to smile again following a horrific hyena attack that ripped his face apart.
For more than three months the medical specialists reconstructed Rodwell's face without charge, after he and his mother Shamiso Mabiko were medically evacuated to Johannesburg...
