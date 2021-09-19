Thousands of post office staff set to lose medical aid cover

About 15,000 South African Post Office (Sapo) employees and pensioners may have no medical aid from next month after the Medipos medical scheme told them it was cutting them off because it is owed R602m in member contributions by the postal service.



In a letter sent to affected employees last week, the scheme's principal officer, Thabisiwe Mlotshwa, said Sapo has not paid the contributions made by members over to the scheme for the past 15 months...