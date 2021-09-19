'You're killing the ANC': Kgalema Motlanthe warns NEC over factionalism
19 September 2021 - 00:05
Your factionalism is killing the ANC. This was the stark warning ANC heavyweight Kgalema Motlanthe gave the party's national executive committee (NEC) this week.
Motlanthe, who was delivering a report on the ANC's chaotic local government election candidate selection process that saw the party fail to register hundreds of candidates, called on leaders - especially President Cyril Ramaphosa - to condemn the use of their names for factional reasons...
