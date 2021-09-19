'You're killing the ANC': Kgalema Motlanthe warns NEC over factionalism

Your factionalism is killing the ANC. This was the stark warning ANC heavyweight Kgalema Motlanthe gave the party's national executive committee (NEC) this week.



Motlanthe, who was delivering a report on the ANC's chaotic local government election candidate selection process that saw the party fail to register hundreds of candidates, called on leaders - especially President Cyril Ramaphosa - to condemn the use of their names for factional reasons...