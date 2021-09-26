'ANC is doing things differently': Ramaphosa to plead with voters to give ANC another chance
26 September 2021 - 00:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow plead with South Africans to give the ANC another shot at governing, when he launches the party's election manifesto in Pretoria.
Ramaphosa will tell voters that his party will adopt the district development model, to improve the running of municipalities...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.