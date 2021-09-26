Equality Court set to untangle arguments in ‘racist’ hair advert case

In May 2019 an advert was placed on the Clicks website for TRESemmé Botanic, “the natural choice for moisturised hair”.



The advert stayed up, with no apparent objection, on the website for more than a year. Then, in September 2020, a “cropped” version of the advert was posted on social media by “unknown third parties”, Clicks says in court papers...