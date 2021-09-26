Eskom probes possible oil collusion

Utility calls out 'serious element of potential conflict'

Eskom's procurement office is investigating possible collusion and anti-competitive behaviour in a multibillion-rand fuel oil tender after learning that two of its suppliers - which together have earned billions from the power utility - are part-owned by the same person.



According to internal Eskom tender documents seen by the Sunday Times, FFS Refiners and Kepu Trading - both part-owned by businessman Mkhuseli Faku - have earned just under R5bn from Eskom for supplying different grades of heavy fuel oil between October 2018 and March 2021...