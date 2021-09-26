History of Fietas is just disappearing

"What better way is there for people to learn history than to visit a museum like this," she said, proudly showing off a collection of heyday Fietas photographs taken by photographer David Goldblatt. Decades ago Fietas was a close-knit, thriving community, home to several thousand coloureds, Malays, Indians, Chinese and whites.

"Life was vibrant and colourful here," Patel said. It's now an urban slum with 58 stands that have stood vacant for 43 years.

Indians were shifted to Lenasia, Malays and coloureds to Eldorado Park. Today there is little left of the Fietas she grew up in. The area has been renamed Pageview - a suburb she despondently calls "a wasteland of misery". She is gutted that the city's Urban Development Framework, drawn up in 2007, "has yet to see the light of day".

Eric Itzkin, head of heritage for the City of Johannesburg, acknowledged that the unresolved land claims in the area have caused much frustration and hurt, and said the area carried immense historic significance, encompassing six "blue plaque" heritage sites.

These are the Fietas Museum, the Home of Adam Asvat in 11th Street, the Malay Mosque in 23rd Street, "to be unveiled in the coming months", St Anthony's Church, the Dockrat Ruin and a public memorial on the corner of Krause and 11th Street.

Though disillusioned, Patel is determined to keep fighting for the vacant stands to be returned to their rightful owners and for the area to be restored. But she remains cynical as Heritage Day is marked once again, with little for her to celebrate.