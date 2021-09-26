News

'I should have been more forceful'- SA fights to get off UK's red list

Paul Ash Senior reporter
26 September 2021 - 00:04

South African scientists, the ministerial advisory committee and members of the health department will meet UK scientists tomorrow to seek an explanation for why SA is still on Britain's Covid red list.

The meeting comes amid outrage across Africa, Latin America and South Asia at the UK's refusal to recognise vaccines administered in many parts of the world...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'Step aside' spectre looms as SIU names Pule Mabe in 'irregular' R27m ... News
  2. Ethics committee convicts EFF leader Julius Malema News
  3. ANC's plan to cut role of Zulu king News
  4. Tortured final years of art genius, Walter Meyer News
  5. 'I'll never report him, he is our saviour': Desperate parents 'cover up' for ... News

Latest Videos

Touching moments from the vigil for Dickason children killed in New Zealand
Plan the ins and outs of your own funeral via SA's world-first funeral app