LISTEN | 'She would have turned seven, She's now an angel in heaven': Special day for murdered Dickason girl
Victim of apparent filicide would have turned seven
26 September 2021 - 00:02
Wednesday would have been a special day for the Dickason family.
Lauren and Graham Dickason would, along with their two-year-old twins, Maya and Karla, have celebrated their eldest daughter Liane's seventh birthday...
