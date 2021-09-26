Queen Victoria statue to make way for late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini

Zulu royal to replace colonial relics at KZN legislature, says MEC

Icons of colonialism must fall and the Zulu king must rise.



That's the gist of KwaZulu-Natal arts & culture MEC Hlengiwe Mavimbela's plan to topple two "racists" and pay tribute to the late King Goodwill Zwelithini at the province's legislature building...