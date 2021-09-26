News

Queen Victoria statue to make way for late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini

Zulu royal to replace colonial relics at KZN legislature, says MEC

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
26 September 2021 - 00:00

Icons of colonialism must fall and the Zulu king must rise.

That's the gist of KwaZulu-Natal arts & culture MEC Hlengiwe Mavimbela's plan to topple two "racists" and pay tribute to the late King Goodwill Zwelithini at the province's legislature building...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'Step aside' spectre looms as SIU names Pule Mabe in 'irregular' R27m ... News
  2. Ethics committee convicts EFF leader Julius Malema News
  3. ANC's plan to cut role of Zulu king News
  4. Tortured final years of art genius, Walter Meyer News
  5. 'I'll never report him, he is our saviour': Desperate parents 'cover up' for ... News

Latest Videos

Touching moments from the vigil for Dickason children killed in New Zealand
Plan the ins and outs of your own funeral via SA's world-first funeral app