Queen Victoria statue to make way for late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini
Zulu royal to replace colonial relics at KZN legislature, says MEC
26 September 2021 - 00:00
Icons of colonialism must fall and the Zulu king must rise.
That's the gist of KwaZulu-Natal arts & culture MEC Hlengiwe Mavimbela's plan to topple two "racists" and pay tribute to the late King Goodwill Zwelithini at the province's legislature building...
