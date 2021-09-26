R3,600 legal bill dispute costs woman R70k after she insults lawyer
26 September 2021 - 00:00
A dispute over a R3,600 legal bill has cost a Cape Town woman R70,000 after she was found to have besmirched a lawyer’s good name.
Two judges in KwaZulu-Natal have agreed with an earlier ruling by Pietermaritzburg regional court magistrate Rose Mogwera that Hemelene Chetty defamed attorney Saras Perumaul when she alleged in a complaint to the KwaZulu-Natal Law Society that Perumaul was “scamming the people of the community”...
