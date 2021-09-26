News

Sewage ordeal torments Emfuleni

26 September 2021 - 00:00

For more than a month, wheelchair-bound Mampe Ramaele has been unable to leave her home in Boipatong because sewage overflowing from a nearby manhole has formed a stinking moat around her house. If she does try to leave, her wheels get stuck in the sludge.

Boipatong lies on the edge of the Vaal River between bulk wastewater pipes and the wastewater treatment plant that is supposed to treat the sewage and release clean water into the river...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'Step aside' spectre looms as SIU names Pule Mabe in 'irregular' R27m ... News
  2. Ethics committee convicts EFF leader Julius Malema News
  3. ANC's plan to cut role of Zulu king News
  4. Tortured final years of art genius, Walter Meyer News
  5. 'I'll never report him, he is our saviour': Desperate parents 'cover up' for ... News

Latest Videos

Touching moments from the vigil for Dickason children killed in New Zealand
Plan the ins and outs of your own funeral via SA's world-first funeral app