Sewage ordeal torments Emfuleni

For more than a month, wheelchair-bound Mampe Ramaele has been unable to leave her home in Boipatong because sewage overflowing from a nearby manhole has formed a stinking moat around her house. If she does try to leave, her wheels get stuck in the sludge.



Boipatong lies on the edge of the Vaal River between bulk wastewater pipes and the wastewater treatment plant that is supposed to treat the sewage and release clean water into the river...