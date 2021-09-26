News

Sunday Times partners with Mkokeli Advisory to present The National Investment Dialogue

Paul Ash Senior reporter
26 September 2021 - 00:00

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver the keynote address at a webinar featuring some of SA's top thinkers and business leaders on September 30.

The National Investment Dialogue, which is hosted by Mkokeli Advisory, in partnership with the Sunday Times, the Institute for Global Dialogue and Absa, will explore some of the challenges and opportunities confronting both SA and the rest of Africa...

