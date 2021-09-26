The Blyde Riverwalk Estate: Inside the nasty dispute at this Gauteng ‘coastal’ estate

Inland ‘coastal’ estate faces complaints of noise and partying.

It seemed like a winning combination for people of landlocked Gauteng — a safe, trendy and relatively affordable estate with a turquoise “lagoon” surrounded by a beach.



But The Blyde Riverwalk Estate’s popularity as a “tourist destination” for day visitors and short-term rentals has backfired for developers, who have had to clamped down on landlords renting properties for short stays...