‘We won’t vote DA, EFF or ANC', say gatvol township residents

A township in North West is an example of the plight of people being denied a basic human right: going to a decent toilet. It is one of many such places in SA. Alex Patrick compiled these reports

With her baby on her hip, Mmama Majobe shows off her pit latrine. Her family’s dignity is protected by a broken Jojo water tank that serves as a cubicle, the entrance covered with a blue curtain.



“I have never had a better life than this,” she said...