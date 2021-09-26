News

‘We won’t vote DA, EFF or ANC', say gatvol township residents

A township in North West is an example of the plight of people being denied a basic human right: going to a decent toilet. It is one of many such places in SA. Alex Patrick compiled these reports

26 September 2021 - 00:01

With her baby on her hip, Mmama Majobe shows off her pit latrine. Her family’s dignity is protected by a broken Jojo water tank that serves as a cubicle, the entrance covered with a blue curtain.

“I have never had a better life than this,” she said...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'Step aside' spectre looms as SIU names Pule Mabe in 'irregular' R27m ... News
  2. Ethics committee convicts EFF leader Julius Malema News
  3. ANC's plan to cut role of Zulu king News
  4. Tortured final years of art genius, Walter Meyer News
  5. 'I'll never report him, he is our saviour': Desperate parents 'cover up' for ... News

Latest Videos

Touching moments from the vigil for Dickason children killed in New Zealand
Plan the ins and outs of your own funeral via SA's world-first funeral app