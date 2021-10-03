A sting in penguins' lucky tale
03 October 2021 - 00:00
When two African penguin chicks hatched in Cape Town this week, conservationists trying to save the species breathed a sigh of relief for the first time since one of their biggest setbacks.
The siblings emerged from eggs left untended after 65 penguins were killed by bee stings 10 days earlier at Boulders Beach near Simon's Town...
