Cops in the dark over Joburg mayor Jolidee Matongo's fatal crash
Lack of cameras hampers probe into deaths of Joburg mayor and two others
03 October 2021 - 00:00
The last moments of the lives of Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo, electrician Sagel Singh and an unidentified pedestrian remain a mystery as investigators face a monumental task to establish the cause of the crash in which they died two weeks ago.
Frustrating police in their investigation is an apparent lack of surveillance cameras along the stretch of the Golden Highway in Soweto where the accident happened...
