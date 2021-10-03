Covid-19 survivor, 89, raises 'funds for families of healthcare workers who've died from' virus

Recovery from Covid-19 at the age of 89, at the same time as living with chronic kidney disease and prostate cancer, has given Bill Wedderburn a new lease on life.

Now, every step he takes is inspired by the thought of the health-care workers who have died of the virus and the loved ones they left behind. And he aims to walk 900km before his 90th birthday next year to raise funds for them.

Wedderburn, who will mark his milestone birthday on June 9, is in remission from prostate cancer, and has improved his chronic kidney disease by following a strict diet. “I did my own research, cut out red meat, cut down on sugar and started eating loads of broccoli and asparagus,” he said.

“I managed to improve my health and actually get back to stage three. They reckon I can keep going on stage three.”

Now, after surviving a two-week hospitalisation for Covid, he is setting up the Healthcare Workers Family Fund SA to support the bereaved families of health workers.