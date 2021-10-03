'I cannot afford this': Postal staff stuck with medical bills
03 October 2021 - 00:00
Nearly 10,000 postal workers and pensioners fear that despite a court order they will continue to struggle with doctor and hospital bills.
Their cash-strapped employer, the South African Post Office (Sapo), has not paid medical aid contributions for 15 months even though it deducted them from salaries...
