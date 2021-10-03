'It's about the elections': Scientists decry Ramaphosa's Covid-19 gamble

Experts say politics behind decision to allow huge crowds in midst of a pandemic

An early fourth wave of Covid-19 infections, thousands of avoidable deaths and the possibility of spending the festive season under hard lockdown.



These are the grim prospects, experts say, if President Cyril Ramaphosa's surprise move on Thursday to ease restrictions on the size of gatherings this week backfires, as some fear it will...