Politics
Ministers fork out once-off R10k 'levy' each to help broke ANC
03 October 2021 - 00:02
Cabinet ministers have promised to come to the aid of the financially strapped ANC, offering to give the party R10,000 each in a once-off "levy".
Party treasurer-general Paul Mashatile said ministers made the pledge at a recent national executive committee meeting...
