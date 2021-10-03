News

Ministers fork out once-off R10k 'levy' each to help broke ANC

03 October 2021 - 00:02 By KGOTHATSO MADISA and ANDISIWE MAKINANA

Cabinet ministers have promised to come to the aid of the financially strapped ANC, offering to give the party R10,000 each in a once-off "levy".

Party treasurer-general Paul Mashatile said ministers made the pledge at a recent national executive committee meeting...

