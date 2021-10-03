Politics

Mkhwebane sets sights on Tito Mboweni over R259m debt write-off

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni leaves parliament at the end of the year to rejoin a family business - but can't put politics behind him just yet.



Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has set her sights on him in relation to a R259m debt write-off by the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA)...