New 'green' port surprises Richtersveld residents
They say they had no input on a harbour on Richtersveld coast
03 October 2021 - 00:00
The government is pushing ahead with a R14bn green energy development in a remote corner of the Richtersveld but the land-owning community says it has not yet agreed to the plan.
The Boegoebaai "green hydrogen" development in the Richtersveld has high-level government support, but community leaders say a presentation last week was the first time they had seen details...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.