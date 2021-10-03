News

New 'green' port surprises Richtersveld residents

They say they had no input on a harbour on Richtersveld coast

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
03 October 2021 - 00:00

The government is pushing ahead with a R14bn green energy development in a remote corner of the Richtersveld but the land-owning community says it has not yet agreed to the plan.

The Boegoebaai "green hydrogen" development in the Richtersveld has high-level government support, but community leaders say a presentation last week was the first time they had seen details...

