New 'green' port surprises Richtersveld residents

They say they had no input on a harbour on Richtersveld coast

The government is pushing ahead with a R14bn green energy development in a remote corner of the Richtersveld but the land-owning community says it has not yet agreed to the plan.



The Boegoebaai "green hydrogen" development in the Richtersveld has high-level government support, but community leaders say a presentation last week was the first time they had seen details...