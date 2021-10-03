Politics

'We will be able to do what needs to be done': Steenhuisen hots up fight for Tshwane

'Worried' DA leader to relocate to Gauteng for rest of campaign

DA leader John Steenhuisen says he will intensify the party's election campaign in Gauteng as he fears it could lose control of Tshwane as other opposition parties target its support base.



Steenhuisen is also concerned about Johannesburg, where he says Herman Mashaba's ActionSA poses a threat to the DA base...