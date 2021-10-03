Politics
'We will be able to do what needs to be done': Steenhuisen hots up fight for Tshwane
'Worried' DA leader to relocate to Gauteng for rest of campaign
03 October 2021 - 00:01
DA leader John Steenhuisen says he will intensify the party's election campaign in Gauteng as he fears it could lose control of Tshwane as other opposition parties target its support base.
Steenhuisen is also concerned about Johannesburg, where he says Herman Mashaba's ActionSA poses a threat to the DA base...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.