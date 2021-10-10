BATTLEGROUND JOBURG

Action SA's Herman Mashaba has unfinished business

Former mayor has unfinished business to do with inner-city rejuvenation and illegal immigrants - and a surprise for Eskom

It is a Friday afternoon in busy Hillbrow when Herman Mashaba arrives at Vannin Court, a hijacked building that has given city managers a headache for more than a decade.



Flanked by two bodyguards, Mashaba gets a mixed reception: "Mr Mashaba, we trust you." "He is here for publicity." "Please help us."..