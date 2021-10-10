AG confirms stacking of CEF's C-suite

Process tweaked, job specs diluted to usher in 3 top executives

An audit by the office of the auditor-general says Central Energy Fund (CEF) job requirements were diluted for senior executives appointed in a spree that sources claim goes to the top of the organisation - and to energy minister Gwede Mantashe's office.



A management report by the AG's office says the fund's group CEO, Dr Ishmael Poolo, group chief operations officer Tshepo Mokoka, and group executive legal and compliance officer Brenda Moagi were appointed despite not meeting minimum requirements for their jobs when they were first advertised...