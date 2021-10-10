News

AG confirms stacking of CEF's C-suite

Process tweaked, job specs diluted to usher in 3 top executives

Sabelo Skiti Investigative journalist
10 October 2021 - 00:00

An audit by the office of the auditor-general says Central Energy Fund (CEF) job requirements were diluted for senior executives appointed in a spree that sources claim goes to the top of the organisation - and to energy minister Gwede Mantashe's office.

A management report by the AG's office says the fund's group CEO, Dr Ishmael Poolo, group chief operations officer Tshepo Mokoka, and group executive legal and compliance officer Brenda Moagi were appointed despite not meeting minimum requirements for their jobs when they were first advertised...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Struggling municipality's funds used to renovate Oscar Mabuyane's home News
  2. Cops in the dark over Joburg mayor Jolidee Matongo's fatal crash News
  3. 'It's about the elections': Scientists decry Ramaphosa's Covid-19 gamble News
  4. LISTEN | 'She would have turned seven, She's now an angel in heaven': Special ... News
  5. Ministers fork out once-off R10k 'levy' each to help broke ANC News

Latest Videos

ActionSA says it is taking IEC to Electoral Court over name row
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting