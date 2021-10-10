BATTLEGROUND JOBURG
DA's mayoral candidate - Dr Mpho Phalatse wants to win over the rate payer
The DA's candidate wants to get ratepayers on her side - and joining another coalition will have the opposite effect, she says
10 October 2021 - 00:01
Dr Mpho Phalatse was minding her business as a casualty officer at Alexandra's Masakhane community health-care centre when she underwent her political Damascene conversion in 2015.
At the Theme Car Wash in the heart of the township this week, the DA's mayoral candidate for Johannesburg told the Sunday Times about why she decided to be "part of the solution"...
