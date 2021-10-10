News

BATTLEGROUND JOBURG

DA's mayoral candidate - Dr Mpho Phalatse wants to win over the rate payer

The DA's candidate wants to get ratepayers on her side - and joining another coalition will have the opposite effect, she says

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
10 October 2021 - 00:01

Dr Mpho Phalatse was minding her business as a casualty officer at Alexandra's Masakhane community health-care centre when she underwent her political Damascene conversion in 2015.

At the Theme Car Wash in the heart of the township this week, the DA's mayoral candidate for Johannesburg told the Sunday Times about why she decided to be "part of the solution"...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Struggling municipality's funds used to renovate Oscar Mabuyane's home News
  2. Cops in the dark over Joburg mayor Jolidee Matongo's fatal crash News
  3. 'It's about the elections': Scientists decry Ramaphosa's Covid-19 gamble News
  4. LISTEN | 'She would have turned seven, She's now an angel in heaven': Special ... News
  5. Ministers fork out once-off R10k 'levy' each to help broke ANC News

Latest Videos

ActionSA says it is taking IEC to Electoral Court over name row
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting