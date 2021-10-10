'During Covid-19 pandemic it's the ANC government that cared about you'- Ramaphosa woos KZN voters

Jovial president receives warm welcome from crowds on first campaign visit since July unrest

President Cyril Ramaphosa yesterday received a warm welcome in KwaZulu-Natal, where he campaigned for the first time since the July riots in which more than 300 people lost their lives.



This was a change from the hostile reception he received a few days after the unrest, when some of former president Jacob Zuma's supporters were threatening to make the area a no-go zone for him...