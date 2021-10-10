BATTLEGROUND JOBURG

Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane wants a place where citizens' lives are peaceful

New mayor is passionate about inner-city cleanliness and service delivery, but wants undocumented foreign nationals to leave.

There are a few basic things a person requires from their municipality: to wake up and have lights, running water for bathing and cooking, and a safe and comfortable commute to work or school.



Once these are in place, residents will even forget the city has a government because their lives will be easy...