Judge puts a gag on DiData antagonist
10 October 2021 - 00:00
The high court has rescued IT company Dimension Data from a businessman threatening to tarnish its name and demanding more than R21bn.
Every time company lawyers wrote to Rory Pearton he hiked his demand by 10%, and eventually DiData and its parent company, NTT, applied for a gagging order to stop what they characterised as “harassment”...
